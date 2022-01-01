Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve white pizza

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
18" White Pizza w/ Broccoli$17.99
12" White Pizza w/ Broccoli$12.99
10 Inch Cauliflower White Pizza w/ Broccoli$11.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
16" Ricotta Infused White Pizza$17.95
Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.
12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza$14.95
Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.
12" Ricotta Infusion - White Pizza$14.95
More about Coal Fire Frederick
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
14" White Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Herbed garlic oil, wild mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan & white truffle oil
(GFM/VG)
More about Brewer's Alley

