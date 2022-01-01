Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. 8.99
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla (Kids)
1 Quesadilla served with your choice of filling and a side.
QUESADILLA$9.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
(Add chicken, beef, vegetables, crab meat, or shrimp )
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Kid’s Quesadilla$8.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken or grilled steak. Served with rice or fries.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Grande$11.95
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
Five Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$13.00
More about Casa Rico
Stacked Chicken Quesadillas image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Stacked Chicken Quesadillas$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
More about The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
Quesadilla image

TACOS

Big Papi's

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro
Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries
Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries
More about Big Papi's
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar, peppers, onions, tomato, pico de gallo, sour cream.
More about Bushwaller's

