Quesadillas in Frederick
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. 8.99
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|Quesadilla (Kids)
1 Quesadilla served with your choice of filling and a side.
|QUESADILLA
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
(Add chicken, beef, vegetables, crab meat, or shrimp )
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
|Kid’s Quesadilla
|$8.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken or grilled steak. Served with rice or fries.
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Quesadilla Grande
|$11.95
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Five Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.00
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Stacked Chicken Quesadillas
|$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
Big Papi's
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro
|Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries
Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries