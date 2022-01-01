Fredericksburg food trucks you'll love

Pifer Bros. BBQ Company

451 Central Rd. Unit D, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
Egg Rolls$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
More about Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
Pork Junkies image

 

Pork Junkies

1419 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded Combo (3)$13.50
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp and served with our signature fries.
Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded (4)$11.75
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp.
Onion Rings$8.25
More about Pork Junkies
Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small (SPICY) Jerk Pork$12.00
COCA BREAD$3.00
Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken$14.00
More about Taste of Trelawny
Restaurant banner

 

Pork Junkies New

10501 BIG HORN DRIVE, FREDERICKSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pork Junkies New

