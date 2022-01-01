Fredericksburg food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Fredericksburg
More about Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
451 Central Rd. Unit D, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
|Egg Rolls
|$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
More about Pork Junkies
Pork Junkies
1419 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded Combo (3)
|$13.50
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp and served with our signature fries.
|Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded (4)
|$11.75
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp.
|Onion Rings
|$8.25
More about Taste of Trelawny
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Taste of Trelawny
100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Small (SPICY) Jerk Pork
|$12.00
|COCA BREAD
|$3.00
|Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken
|$14.00