Tacos in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve tacos

Juan More Taco image

TACOS

Juan More Taco

826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.6 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Trio$13.00
Three tortillas filled with your choice of protein. Topped with freshly sliced onions and chopped cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
Single Taco$4.00
A single corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with onions and cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.
6 Taco Box$25.00
A box of six of our signature tacos. Garnished with limes and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans. Includes 2 drinks.
More about Juan More Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Rey Azteca

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Taco$2.99
4 Tacos$11.96
Street Tacos (4)$11.50
More about Rey Azteca

