Salmon in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve salmon
More about Orofino
PASTA • SALADS
Orofino
1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Salmone al Limone
|$24.00
Pan-seared salmon topped with lemon and pomegranate. Served with potato and Veggie of the day.
More about Capital Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Mediterranean Roasted Salmon
|$25.00
Lemon parsley roasted salmon on red pepper couscous topped with cucumber tomato salsa and tzatziki sauce.
More about Harry's Alehouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$17.00
6 oz Salmon served on top of a fresh house salad
|Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
|$17.00
6 oz. grilled Salmon on top of a fresh tossed Caesar salad
|Lemon Dill Salmon
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon brushed with a white wine lemon dill sauce, ancho-chili sweet potatoes and sauteed green beans
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$12.25
Romaine & Arugula with rows of flavor! A row of Alaskan Smoked Salmon, row of seasoned cous cous, row of tomato, red onion & cucumber chutney and row of a pumpkin seed, grated Parmesan & dried cranberries. Served with Pest Ranch