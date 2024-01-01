Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fresh Meadows

Fresh Meadows restaurants
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve salmon

Tu Casa - Forest Hills

103-11 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon a lo Macho$28.00
More about Tu Casa - Forest Hills
Cooked Klean - 18816 Union Turnpike

18816 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Tacos$13.50
Jerk Salmon Tacos- with Mango Salsa, Jerk BBQ sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Diced Sweet Plantain, Scallions & Plantain chips
"The Beeks" Salmon Pita$14.50
"The Beeks" - Salmon Pita
Hand Pulled Salmon, Shallot Roasted Hummus, Field Greens, Pickled Red Onions & Dill Sauce
Salmon Bowl$16.95
Quinoa/Field Greens/Carrots/Dill Sauce & Shallot Lemon Vinaigrette/Pickled Red Onions/Charred Corn
More about Cooked Klean - 18816 Union Turnpike
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Mango$26.00
Grilled salmon served with mango salad
Salmon Asian Rice$26.00
Grilled salmon topped on Thai fried rice, (shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallion, butter and egg) served with house special sauce
More about Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

