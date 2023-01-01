Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilli chicken in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Chilli Chicken
Frisco restaurants that serve chilli chicken
Bawarchi Biryanis
8949 Coit rd, Frisco
No reviews yet
Chilli Chicken
$11.95
Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & chilies, indo-Chinese style
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Desi Chowrastha - Frisco
15851 Rolater Road, Frisco
No reviews yet
Chilli chicken
$10.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Frisco
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Noodle Soup
Cookies
Fish And Chips
Chicken Fried Steaks
Gumbo
Curry
Goat Curry
Chai Tea
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(151 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(657 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(445 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1254 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston