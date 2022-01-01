Fish tacos in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve fish tacos
Chido Taco Lounge
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco
|Fish Taco
|$6.00
Fresh fried Cod(optional seared), Slaw, Ranch Crema, Pico, Flour Tortilla
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$15.50
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with blackened tilapia, Mexican slaw, avocado and chipotle aioli; served with Mexican rice and black beans.