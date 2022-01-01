Italian sandwiches in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
|Italian Sandwich
|$13.50
More about Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs - 15922 Eldorado Parkway #700
Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs - 15922 Eldorado Parkway #700
15922 Eldorado Parkway #700, Frisco
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$8.35
Our Italian beef is slow roasted and thinly sliced, served on French bread. The standard sandwich is served by dipping it in our beef gravy (yes, the actual gravy that the beef creates as it cooks). You can also order it “dry,” with very little gravy, or add gravy on the side. Top it with giardiniera peppers (not included) for the perfect kick!