Masala dosa in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve masala dosa

Bawarchi Biryanis

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masala Dosa$10.95
Mysore Masala Dosa$10.95
Mysore Masala Dosa$10.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA

12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Dosa (curry with onion)$8.99
More about KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA

