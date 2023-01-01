Shrimp salad in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
9179 Dallas Pkwy #170, Frisco
|Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad
|$14.95
Lump crab meat and shrimp tossed with our homemade remoulade on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber,
tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.
TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco
6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco
|Small Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)
|Large Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
|$19.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)