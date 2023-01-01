Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco

9179 Dallas Pkwy #170, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad$14.95
Lump crab meat and shrimp tossed with our homemade remoulade on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber,
tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
Banner pic

 

TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco

6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$13.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)
Large Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$19.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)
More about TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Brisket

Tiramisu

Pudding

Muffins

Enchiladas

Calamari

Fruit Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (141 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (675 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston