Gilbert dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
More about Miss Dessert - SanTan Village
Miss Dessert - SanTan Village
2484 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Strawberrt Yogurt Shake
|$4.99
with Crystal Boba
|Brown Sugar Latte
|$4.49
with boba
|Peach Smash
|$4.99
with crystal boba
More about Fire & Brimstone
PIZZA • SALADS
Fire & Brimstone
3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|The Carne-vore
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozarella, Schreiners smoked Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Black Forest ham
|Build Your Own
|$11.00
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra
|Modern Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Butterleaf lettuce, bacon, tomato, barley, buttermilk dressing, chives
More about Gecko Grill Gilbert
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Gecko Grill Gilbert
4341 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Combo #5
|$15.99
Two enchiladas. Served with rice & beans.
|Combo #1
|$14.99
A Cheese enchilada & a crispy taco. Served with rice & beans.
|Special Chimi
|$16.99
Your choice of meat wrapped in a large flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.
More about Batch Cookie Shop
Batch Cookie Shop
1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar
|Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
|Christmas Sugar Cookie
Batch’s signature Sugar Cookie- but all dressed up for Christmas!