Chicken soup in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Jalapeno Chicken Soup
|$8.00
A spicy, chicken soup made w/ all white meat chicken, fresh vegetables & rice. Served with you choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert
|Chicken Enchilada Soup
|$14.00
corn | cheese | crushed chips | black beans | cilantro | avocado slices | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)
|$6.00
Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips