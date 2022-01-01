Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Gilbert

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve chicken soup

Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Avg 3.6 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Chicken Soup$8.00
A spicy, chicken soup made w/ all white meat chicken, fresh vegetables & rice. Served with you choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

638 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada Soup$14.00
corn | cheese | crushed chips | black beans | cilantro | avocado slices | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
More about La Ristra
Item pic

 

Boca Taqueria

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)$6.00
Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips
More about Boca Taqueria
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

 

Nando's Mexican Cafe

1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Chicken Soup$8.00
A spicy, chicken soup made w/ all white meat chicken, fresh vegetables & rice. Served with you choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert

Tamales

Steak Fajitas

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Mixed Green Salad

Pad Thai

Crab Rolls

Katsu

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston