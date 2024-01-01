Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Glassboro

Go
Glassboro restaurants
Toast

Glassboro restaurants that serve carne asada

Consumer pic

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$20.99
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Grilled Marinated steak, onions, and jalapeno slices. Served with grilled beef sausage, warm flour tortillas and sides of beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Carne Asada Fries$17.99
French fries topped with steak, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro & onions, and melted cheese.
More about Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Glassboro

Fajitas

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Glassboro to explore

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (815 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston