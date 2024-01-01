Carne asada in Glassboro
Glassboro restaurants that serve carne asada
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro
|Carne Asada
|$20.99
DOORDASH CUSTOMERS ITEM NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30PM
Grilled Marinated steak, onions, and jalapeno slices. Served with grilled beef sausage, warm flour tortillas and sides of beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
|Carne Asada Fries
|$17.99
French fries topped with steak, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro & onions, and melted cheese.