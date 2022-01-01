Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Seed Kitchen & Bagelry

76 Commerce St, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Magical Burrito$11.00
bacon n bean salsa, 3 egg scramble, cheddar cheese, habo sauce (make it spicy w/green chili sauce)
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
HBC - Glastonbury image

 

HBC - Glastonbury

400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*GF* Breakfast Burrito$8.99
** Gluten Free** Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, and cubanelle salsa on a gluten free wrap
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
More about HBC - Glastonbury
El Pollo Guapo image

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned beef, pico, cheddar, jalapeños, rice, tortilla strips, sour cream
More about El Pollo Guapo

