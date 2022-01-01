Burritos in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve burritos
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
|Magical Burrito
|$11.00
bacon n bean salsa, 3 egg scramble, cheddar cheese, habo sauce (make it spicy w/green chili sauce)
HBC - Glastonbury
400 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|*GF* Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
** Gluten Free** Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, and cubanelle salsa on a gluten free wrap
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap