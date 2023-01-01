Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve curry

Spice Season - Glendale

209 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale

Cali Curry$19.00
Avocado, chicken, bell pepper, and lime leaf in panang-style coconut curry
[spicy, gluten free]
Turmeric Curry (Gluten Free) | Lunch Box$15.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, cauliflowers, potatoes, and mixed spices cooked with coconut milk
Green Curry$17.00
Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
Poppa Joe's Kitchen

1601 Cañada Boulevard, Glendale

SHRIMP CURRY BOWL$20.00
JUMBO SHRIMP / RED CURRY / BASIL / BUTTER / STEAMED RICE
