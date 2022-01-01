Glenview Mexican restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips
*Add Avocado +$2
Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$13.00
Prime Beef Patty | Merkts Cheddar | Bacon | Ketchup | Brioche Bun
Classic Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro and corn tortilla
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
1831 Tower Drive, Glenview
Popular items
Guacamole
|$8.95
Garnished with Cheese
Nacho Gusto
|$7.95
Crispy Chips Topped with Beans, Melted Cheese, Tomatoes, Oniones, Sour Cream, Jalapeños and Guacamole
Flautas
|$12.95
Fried Tacos topped with lettuce , tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and cheese
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
Popular items
Pulled Pork Tamal
|$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Taco Pronto Box
|$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.