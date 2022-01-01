Clams in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve clams
More about La Figata
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
|Linguine & Clams
|$15.00
soppressata, calabrian chiles, evoo, garlic
|Back East Steamed Clams
|$12.00
sausage, tomatoes, garlic butter, french fries
More about Deep Roots Street Food
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|New England Clam Chowder
Creamy and Hearty House-made Clam Chowder.