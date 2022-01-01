Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve clams

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$5.00
More about At The Barn
La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine & Clams$15.00
soppressata, calabrian chiles, evoo, garlic
Back East Steamed Clams$12.00
sausage, tomatoes, garlic butter, french fries
linguine & clams$20.00
soppressata, calabrian chiles, evoo, garlic
More about La Figata
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder
Creamy and Hearty House-made Clam Chowder.
More about Deep Roots Street Food
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
F. Steamed Clams$14.40
sausage, tomato, garlic butter, french fries
F. Clams And Linguine$24.00
sopressata, garlic, calabrian chili, evoo, garlic
B. Clam Chowder
More about Z Express

