Rice bowls in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about At The Barn
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$18.00
|Meatless Rice Bowl
|$10.00
|Carne Asada Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado
More about Z Express
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
|B. Edamame Rice Bowl
|$16.80
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
|B. Chicken Rice Bowl
|$16.80
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
|B. Carne Asada Rice Bowl
|$21.60
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado