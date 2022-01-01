Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve rice bowls

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Rice Bowl$18.00
Meatless Rice Bowl$10.00
Carne Asada Rice Bowl$18.00
Served with red rice & beans, pico de gallo, & avocado
More about At The Barn
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
B. Edamame Rice Bowl$16.80
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Chicken Rice Bowl$16.80
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Carne Asada Rice Bowl$21.60
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
More about Z Express

