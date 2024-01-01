Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Chicken$14.75
two char-grilled chicken breast with bourbon glaze
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar

5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Makers Bourbon Chicken$14.99
More about The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Artichoke Pizza

Grits

Veggie Rolls

Bruschetta

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Salmon Rolls

Baklava

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Jenison

No reviews yet

Hastings

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (746 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (905 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (769 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston