French toast in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve french toast
More about Gaia House Cafe
Gaia House Cafe
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids
|Specialty French Toast
|$12.00
|Cornbread French Toast
|$11.00
With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|French Toast Sticks
|$8.00
More about Terra GR
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|French Toast
|$14.00
chocolate custard. orange whipped mascarpone. candied walnuts
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|French Toast Latte Medium
|$6.65
Double espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon
|French Toast Latte Small
|$5.85
Double espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon
|French Toast Latte Large
|$7.19
Triple espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Schuil Coffee Company
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids
|French Toast
A rich mixture of sweet milk, maple, and a hint of cinnamon.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Jameson French Toast
|$11.50
Our signature crème bruleé-battered French toast topped with chopped bacon and Jameson-infused maple syrup.
|Side of French Toast
|$3.00
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|French Toast
|$13.99
brioche, candied pecans, strawberries, white chocolate sauce, and caramel
(available while supplies last)
More about The Winchester
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|French Toast
|$14.00
pullman . granny smith apple compote . toasted almond . maple syrup . whipped cream . powered sugar
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Kid’s French Toast
|$8.00
100% MI maple syrup and peanut butter mousse
More about San Chez Bistro
San Chez Bistro
38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$14.00
french bread bread, cinnamon custard batter, cinnamon sugar, brandy caramel sauce and a house made orange zest whip cream.
|Fruit Glazed French Toast
|$14.00
French bread, cinnamon custard batter, cinnamon sugar, berry jam, and cream cheese frosting.
More about City Built Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Churro French Toast Sticks
|$6.00
Six Mini Churros • Cranberry Cream Cheese Sauce