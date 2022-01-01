Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve french toast

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Specialty French Toast$12.00
Cornbread French Toast$11.00
With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup
More about Gaia House Cafe
Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Sticks$8.00
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
chocolate custard. orange whipped mascarpone. candied walnuts
More about Terra GR
Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Latte Medium$6.65
Double espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon
French Toast Latte Small$5.85
Double espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon
French Toast Latte Large$7.19
Triple espresso, steamed milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Schuil Coffee Company image

 

Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast
A rich mixture of sweet milk, maple, and a hint of cinnamon.
More about Schuil Coffee Company
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Jameson French Toast$11.50
Our signature crème bruleé-battered French toast topped with chopped bacon and Jameson-infused maple syrup.
Side of French Toast$3.00
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Item pic

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$13.99
brioche, candied pecans, strawberries, white chocolate sauce, and caramel
(available while supplies last)
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$14.00
pullman . granny smith apple compote . toasted almond . maple syrup . whipped cream . powered sugar
More about The Winchester
Item pic

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid’s French Toast$8.00
100% MI maple syrup and peanut butter mousse
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Item pic

 

San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon French Toast$14.00
french bread bread, cinnamon custard batter, cinnamon sugar, brandy caramel sauce and a house made orange zest whip cream.
Fruit Glazed French Toast$14.00
French bread, cinnamon custard batter, cinnamon sugar, berry jam, and cream cheese frosting.
More about San Chez Bistro
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Churro French Toast Sticks$6.00
Six Mini Churros • Cranberry Cream Cheese Sauce
More about City Built Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tall French Toast$11.00
Single French Toast$5.00
Short French Toast$10.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

