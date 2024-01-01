Stuffed pizza in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve stuffed pizza
Uccello's Ristorante E. Beltline
2630 East Beltline Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids
|The Faro Stuffed Pizza*
|$21.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms & House Blend Mozzarella.
|Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*
|$21.99
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.
|Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza*
|$21.99
Choose any four Pizza Toppings. Each additional topping $1.79
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
Uccello's Ristorante- Standale - Standale
4787 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Walker
