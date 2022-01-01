Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll 6-Pk$26.29
GF Cinnamon Roll$5.89
Swirls of cinnamon and sugar in a soft gluten-free roll topped with cream cheese icing.
Cinnamon Rolls$4.45
Huge, loaded with cinnamon and ridiculously delicious cream cheese icing
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Cinnamon Roll image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
More about Royals
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park image

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Item pic

 

San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Cinnamon Pecan Roll$7.25
House-made brioche cinnamon pecan roll, cream cheese glaze
More about San Chez Bistro
Bostwick Bakery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Bostwick Bakery

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Cinnamon Roll$2.69
More about Bostwick Bakery
Take-N-Bake Cinnamon Rolls (qty 4) image

 

Roll With It

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Take-N-Bake Cinnamon Rolls (qty 4)$20.00
take-n-bake cinnamon rolls . sour cream icing .
(qty 4)
More about Roll With It
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll 4-Pk$17.19
Huge, loaded with cinnamon and ridiculously delicious cream cheese icing
Cinnamon Roll 6-Pk$26.29
GF Cinnamon Roll$5.89
Swirls of cinnamon and sugar in a soft gluten-free roll topped with cream cheese icing.
More about Hall Street Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Shrimp Tacos

Italian Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken

Veggie Burgers

Scallops

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston