Cinnamon rolls in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Cinnamon Roll 6-Pk
|$26.29
|GF Cinnamon Roll
|$5.89
Swirls of cinnamon and sugar in a soft gluten-free roll topped with cream cheese icing.
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.45
Huge, loaded with cinnamon and ridiculously delicious cream cheese icing
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
San Chez Bistro
38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids
|House-Made Cinnamon Pecan Roll
|$7.25
House-made brioche cinnamon pecan roll, cream cheese glaze
Bostwick Bakery
4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS
|Baked Cinnamon Roll
|$2.69
Roll With It
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Take-N-Bake Cinnamon Rolls (qty 4)
|$20.00
take-n-bake cinnamon rolls . sour cream icing .
(qty 4)
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Cinnamon Roll 4-Pk
|$17.19
