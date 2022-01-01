Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve asian salad

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

Takeout
PS - Asian Chicken Salad$11.99
Napa cabbage, red cabbage, peppers, sesame seeds, carrots, peanut dressing.
SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Salad$15.00
mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame
