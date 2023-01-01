Kani salad in Greenwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greenwich restaurants that serve kani salad
Poke Boba - 360 GREENWICH AVE
360 GREENWICH AVE, GREENWICH
No reviews yet
Kani Salad
$8.00
More about Poke Boba - 360 GREENWICH AVE
Miku Sushi
68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Kani Salad
$10.00
More about Miku Sushi
