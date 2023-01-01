Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kani salad in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve kani salad

Consumer pic

 

Poke Boba - 360 GREENWICH AVE

360 GREENWICH AVE, GREENWICH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kani Salad$8.00
More about Poke Boba - 360 GREENWICH AVE
Main pic

 

Miku Sushi

68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Salad$10.00
More about Miku Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Greek Salad

California Rolls

Pappardelle

Curry

Chicken Curry

Salmon

Turkey Burgers

Rigatoni

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1975 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1051 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston