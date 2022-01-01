Rigatoni in Greenwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greenwich restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RIGATONI$23.00
Braised pork, escarole, beans, tomato
More about Rosina's
Item pic

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meal - Rigatoni With Vodka Sauce$10.99
rigatoni pasta, tomatoes, vodka, onions, garlic, heavy cream, parmesan, butter, canola oil, olive oil
More about Aux Delices

