Rigatoni in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Rigatoni
Greenwich restaurants that serve rigatoni
Rosina's
230 Mill Street, Greenwich
No reviews yet
RIGATONI
$23.00
Braised pork, escarole, beans, tomato
More about Rosina's
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Meal - Rigatoni With Vodka Sauce
$10.99
rigatoni pasta, tomatoes, vodka, onions, garlic, heavy cream, parmesan, butter, canola oil, olive oil
More about Aux Delices
