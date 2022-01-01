Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Steak Frites
Greenwich restaurants that serve steak frites
Rosina's
230 Mill Street, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$85.00
prime center cut ribeye, French fries, bordelaise
More about Rosina's
Bistro V
339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich
Avg 4.1
(512 reviews)
Steak Frites
$42.00
NY strip and bordelaise, grilled asparagus, mushroom.
More about Bistro V
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Edamame
Sweet Potato Fries
Avocado Rolls
Shrimp Tempura
Garlic Knots
Chicken Sandwiches
Roasted Turkey Sandwiches
Steak Salad
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1642 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston