Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Hanover

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast

Hanover restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOPPED COBB SALAD$14.95
Gem lettuce, red pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, roasted chicken, crispy North Country applewood smoked bacon and half a hard boiled egg with our white wine vinaigrette
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, cob-smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled free-range egg, fresh vegetables, VT sourdough croutons, and your choice of dressing.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Jesse's Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jesse's Steakhouse

224 Lebanon Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$19.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, boiled egg, avocado, geta, tomato, bacon, side of lemon basil dressing
More about Jesse's Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Hanover

Pretzels

Hummus

Cookies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Garden Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Hanover to explore

Killington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston