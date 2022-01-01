Cobb salad in Hanover
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|CHOPPED COBB SALAD
|$14.95
Gem lettuce, red pepper, red onion, cherry tomatoes, roasted chicken, crispy North Country applewood smoked bacon and half a hard boiled egg with our white wine vinaigrette
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, cob-smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled free-range egg, fresh vegetables, VT sourdough croutons, and your choice of dressing.