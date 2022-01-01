Avocado toast in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
|Avocado Toast
|$13.50
Avocado, cashew cream, radish, flax oil, parsley and sumac on whole grain bread.
|Avocado Toast
|$13.50
Cashew cream, radish, parsley, flax oil, sumac, whole grain bread. Vegan.
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
|Adam's Avocado Toast
|$10.75
fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit