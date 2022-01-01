Tacos in Energy Corridor

Energy Corridor restaurants
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve tacos

Street Tacos image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
High Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$4.50
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Tony's Tex-Mex image

 

Tony's Tex-Mex

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
More about Tony's Tex-Mex
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
signature taco
This one is special!
We grind the pork shoulder in house, roast the chilis and garlic and grind the spices to create our housemate chorizo. then we grill it with hash brown potatoes, egg and cheese, all folded into a grilled flour tortilla.
No substitutions on this one, you get it the way its intended to be made!
One Taco - build your own$2.19
More about Pecan Creek Grille

