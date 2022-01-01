Tacos in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve tacos
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos
|$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
More about Pecan Creek Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|signature taco
This one is special!
We grind the pork shoulder in house, roast the chilis and garlic and grind the spices to create our housemate chorizo. then we grill it with hash brown potatoes, egg and cheese, all folded into a grilled flour tortilla.
No substitutions on this one, you get it the way its intended to be made!
|One Taco - build your own
|$2.19