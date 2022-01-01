Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chamomile tea in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chamomile tea

Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Tea Chamomile$4.25
More about Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
EggHaus Gourmet image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chamomile Tea (Caffeine Free)$3.00
More about EggHaus Gourmet

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Curry

Shrimp Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Chicken Enchiladas

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston