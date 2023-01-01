Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Clams
The Heights restaurants that serve clams
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
Avg 5
(3586 reviews)
Marinated Clams
$18.00
chilled, green apple, cilantro
More about Squable
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
Avg 4.4
(603 reviews)
Little Neck Clams
$9.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Chicken Parmesan
Quiche
Crab Cakes
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Hash Browns
Margherita Pizza
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(254 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(649 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston