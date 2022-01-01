Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve crab fried rice

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$22.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice$22.00
Khao Pad Poo: Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice with Green Onion and Coriander.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

