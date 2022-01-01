Enchiladas in West University
West University restaurants that serve enchiladas
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner For 2
|$20.00
Six hand rolled chicken enchiladas served with classic salsa verde. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner For 2
|$18.00
Six hand rolled cheese enchiladas served with classic Tex Mex chili gravy. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Siete Green Enchilada Sauce, 15 Oz
|$6.50
STAFF FAVORITE!
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.25
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.95
|Chicken Enchiladas Verde
|$13.75
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Enchiladas - Chicken
|$11.95
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Enchilada Plate: GROUND BEEF
|$10.00
3 Ground Beef Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.
|Enchilada Plate: CARNE GUISADA
|$10.00
3 Carne Guisada Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.
|Enchilada Plate: CHEESE
|$9.00
3 Cheese Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with more cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.