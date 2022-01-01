Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Shrimp Taco$3.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Item pic

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Pier 48 Indy
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$9.95
Two spicy seared shrimp tacos with garlic, lime, shredded cabbage and cilantro. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion

