Shrimp tacos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Shrimp Taco
|$12.00
More about Pier 48 Indy
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa