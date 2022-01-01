Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Jamaica Plain

Go
Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$4.00
Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chipotle sofrito, black beans...served with salsa verde (on side)
More about Casa Verde
Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
a crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Pan Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Monterey Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Roasted Red Pepper, Jalapeno & Grilled Chicken. Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
More about The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.99
More about JPizle Kitchen
Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla*$9.50
Crispy buffalo chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla*$9.50
Crispy fajita and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Daiya Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uni Quesadilla$8.50
with shiro miso, uni, and preserved tomato salsa
gluten free, contains shellfish
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

658 Centre St, Boston, MA, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK EN CHILE VERDE QUESADILLA$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamaica Plain

Tacos

Tostadas

Burritos

Flan

Margherita Pizza

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jamaica Plain to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

More near Jamaica Plain to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston