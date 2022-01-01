Quesadillas in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve quesadillas
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.00
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chipotle sofrito, black beans...served with salsa verde (on side)
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
a crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Pan Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Monterey Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Roasted Red Pepper, Jalapeno & Grilled Chicken. Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla*
|$9.50
Crispy buffalo chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Fajita Quesadilla*
|$9.50
Crispy fajita and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Daiya Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.50
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|Uni Quesadilla
|$8.50
with shiro miso, uni, and preserved tomato salsa
gluten free, contains shellfish