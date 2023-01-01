Shrimp quesadillas in Jamaica Plain
ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain
|Shrimp and Steak Quesadilla*
|$12.00
Crispy steak, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla*
|$11.00
Crispy shrimp and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Shrimp and Chicken Quesadilla*
|$12.00
Crispy shrimp, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream