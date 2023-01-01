Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Achilitos Taqueria image

 

ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN

38 Hyde Park Ave, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Steak Quesadilla*$12.00
Crispy steak, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla*$11.00
Crispy shrimp and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp and Chicken Quesadilla*$12.00
Crispy shrimp, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about ACHILITOS TAQUERIA-JAMAICA PLAIN
Consumer pic

 

Across the Border

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.50
Cheese, Shrimp, Side of Salsa, Guacamole Sour Cream And Cilantro Lime Dressing
Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts
More about Across the Border

