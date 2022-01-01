Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jupiter bars & lounges you'll love

Jupiter restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Jupiter

1548 US-1 image

 

1548 US-1

1548 US-1, Tequesta

Popular items
Polpette Della Casa$13.95
Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta
Melanzane Parmigiana$12.95
Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto
Pollo Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Mood image

 

Mood

235 South US Highway One, Tequesta

Popular items
Fried Sunchokes$14.00
braised tempura sunchokes, fried capers, lemon caper aioli
Sesame Agave Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Southbeach Roll$17.00
Cucina Jupiter image

 

Cucina Jupiter

2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter

Popular items
Eggplant Tower$13.95
Lightly breaded and fried eggplant, San Marzano, basil
Meatballs Ricotta$12.95
Homemade meatballs served with herb ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce and Parmesan
Greek Salad$12.95
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
Crosby Kitchen & Bar image

 

Crosby Kitchen & Bar

1406 Cypress Drive, Jupiter

