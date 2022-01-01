Chicken tenders in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
6775 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
Served grilled or fried.
Single - 3 fingers | Double - 6 fingers
FRENCH FRIES
Guacamole Taqueria
9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Chicken Tenders kids
|$7.95
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.99
|Lite BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad
|$9.99
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
Three (3) breaded boneless chicken fingers served with fries and BBQ or honey mustard sauce
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.95
Five (5) boneless chicken strips battered and fried, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Hibiscus StrEATery
326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
served with fresh berries and choice of side