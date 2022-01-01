Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Main Street Pub - West Main

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Chop Salad$12.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad$9.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
More about Main Street Pub - West Main
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub - Gull Road

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad$9.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Mexican Chop Salad$12.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
More about Main Street Pub - Gull Road

Map

Map

