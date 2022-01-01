Chopped salad in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve chopped salad
Main Street Pub - West Main
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo
|Mexican Chop Salad
|$12.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
|1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
|$9.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Main Street Pub - Gull Road
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
|$9.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
|Mexican Chop Salad
|$12.99
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch