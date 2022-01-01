Kansas City bars & lounges you'll love

Tanner's Bar & Grill

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Cheese Balls$10.00
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
Build-A-Booga$10.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Danny's Bar & Grill

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
6 Wings$12.00
6 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)
Country Fried$15.00
Your choice of a large chicken breast, pork tenderloin, or juicy steak tenderloin fried up country style and smothered in white pepper gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetable and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.
MockingBird Lounge

 

MockingBird Lounge

204 Orchard Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
