Chicken wraps in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle Bar

10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.25
Wok-seared chicken, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and green onions servered over crispy ramen noodles.
More about Noodle Bar
Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Buffalo dipped chopped chicken strips with tomato, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch and choice of side item.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, jalapeno cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Spanish rice wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side item.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Danny's Bar & Grill
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amigos Grill and Cantina

2737 S 47th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (2432 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest chicken wrap$9.99
More about Amigos Grill and Cantina

