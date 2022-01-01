Chicken wraps in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Noodle Bar
10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$10.25
Wok-seared chicken, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and green onions servered over crispy ramen noodles.
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Buffalo dipped chopped chicken strips with tomato, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch and choice of side item.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, jalapeno cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Spanish rice wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side item.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.50