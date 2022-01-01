Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Prawn$26.00
Jumbo prawns, torch ginger, diced pepper, sweeet and savory tomato and chili based sauce
More about Phat Eatery
Item pic

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Con Queso$9.00
Mo’s 4 cheese sauce topped with
chili, sour cream & green onion.
Chili
Mo’s very own recipe with ground beef,
tomatoes, and a kick that you’ll love.
with sour cream, cheese & green onion.
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Dim Sum Box image

 

Dim Sum Box

1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Chili Oil Sauce$0.25
Extra Crunch Garlic Chili Sweet Soy Sauce (Large)$0.75
Fried Crunch Garlic Sweet Soy Sauce (Large)
**Contains ALMONDS**
Extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce$0.25
More about Dim Sum Box
Crust Pizza Co. image

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Serrano Chili$0.50
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Elyson Cafe image

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$5.99
More about Elyson Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

3902 North Fry Rd, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
X-Sweet Chili$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.
More about Wing Snob
Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Chili Chicken Over Rice$12.00
More about Yan Tea

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Cookies

Cappuccino

Brulee

Pork Chops

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston