Chili in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy
|Chili Prawn
|$26.00
Jumbo prawns, torch ginger, diced pepper, sweeet and savory tomato and chili based sauce
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Chili Con Queso
|$9.00
Mo’s 4 cheese sauce topped with
chili, sour cream & green onion.
|Chili
Mo’s very own recipe with ground beef,
tomatoes, and a kick that you’ll love.
with sour cream, cheese & green onion.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
Dim Sum Box
1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON
|Extra Chili Oil Sauce
|$0.25
|Extra Crunch Garlic Chili Sweet Soy Sauce (Large)
|$0.75
Fried Crunch Garlic Sweet Soy Sauce (Large)
**Contains ALMONDS**
|Extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
|$0.25
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
3902 North Fry Rd, Katy
|X-Sweet Chili
|$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.