Greek salad in Kent

Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK PASTA SALAD (9x12 Pan)$25.95
• 9x12 Pan of Cavatappi Noodles coated in our Greek Balsamic & Basil dressing tossed with Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.
• Each pan is approximately 5 full portions or 10 side portions.
GRAZING GREEK SALAD
Organic Salad Greens topped with your choice of Chicken, Tofu or Edamame plus Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese with our Greek Balsamic & Basil Dressing
GRAZING GREEK SALAD$8.95
Salad Greens topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Balsamic and Basil Dressing.
Suggested Proteins: Chicken, Tofu or Edamame
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. Greek Salad$9.99
Sm. Greek Salad$6.99
More about EuroGyro

