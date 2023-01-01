Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
Kyle
/
Kyle
/
California Rolls
Kyle restaurants that serve california rolls
Pho Thai Son - Kyle
5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle
No reviews yet
S1 California Roll
$6.00
Krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with sesame seeds
California Hand Roll
$4.50
More about Pho Thai Son - Kyle
Koy Chinese and Sushi
5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800, Kyle
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.90
More about Koy Chinese and Sushi
