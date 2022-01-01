Salmon in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Blackened salmon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & cucumbers
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Salmon & Caper Flatbread
|$12.99
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$13.99
Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Teays River Brewing & Public House
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette
|Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
|$23.00
Woodstone oven roasted, skin on, wild caught, Alaskan coho with our house made teriyaki glaze
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
|Salmon
|$22.00
Pan seared salmon bedded on a lemon pea puree, roasted yukon, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, balsamic drizzle pepper relish, and fried filo strips
FRENCH FRIES
Lafayette Brewing Co
622 Main St, Lafayette
|Smoked Salmon
|$13.00
House smoked salmon with avocado, queso fresco, dried cranberries, tomato and red onion atop a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Everything Salmon Bagel
|$13.00
House cured & smoked salmon, bacon, avocado, pickled red onion, romaine and lemon-dill vinaigrette on a toasted everything bagel. Served with a side of pub chips.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East End Grill
1016 Main St., Lafayette
|Homemade Salmon Burger
|$13.00
House made salmon burger with roasted garlic and lemon mayo, tomato, arugula, & Provolone on Brioche
|Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon
|$24.00
On a Bed of Cous Cous Served with Succotash & Herb Gremolata