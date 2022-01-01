Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$14.99
Blackened salmon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & cucumbers
More about Legacy Pub
Item pic

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Caper Flatbread$12.99
Smoked Salmon Plate$13.99
Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Teays River Brewing & Public House image

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Teays River Brewing & Public House

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon$23.00
Woodstone oven roasted, skin on, wild caught, Alaskan coho with our house made teriyaki glaze
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$22.00
Pan seared salmon bedded on a lemon pea puree, roasted yukon, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, balsamic drizzle pepper relish, and fried filo strips
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$13.00
House smoked salmon with avocado, queso fresco, dried cranberries, tomato and red onion atop a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
Everything Salmon Bagel$13.00
House cured & smoked salmon, bacon, avocado, pickled red onion, romaine and lemon-dill vinaigrette on a toasted everything bagel. Served with a side of pub chips.
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Salmon Burger$13.00
House made salmon burger with roasted garlic and lemon mayo, tomato, arugula, & Provolone on Brioche
Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon$24.00
On a Bed of Cous Cous Served with Succotash & Herb Gremolata
More about East End Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Nachos

Stromboli

Cobb Salad

Chocolate Cake

Chili

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston