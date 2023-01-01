Steak sandwiches in Lake Placid

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$20.00
Amoroso roll, shaved ribeye, Duke's mayo, NYS cheddar cheese, Giant DIPA caramelized onions, chimichurri
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$19.00
Grinder roll, thinly sliced ribeye steak, sauteed caramelized onions, melted brie, horseradish A1 aioli. Served with fries & a pickle
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

