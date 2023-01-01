Steak sandwiches in Lake Placid
Lake Placid restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
PIZZA
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid
|Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
Amoroso roll, shaved ribeye, Duke's mayo, NYS cheddar cheese, Giant DIPA caramelized onions, chimichurri
PIZZA • GRILL
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid
|Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
Grinder roll, thinly sliced ribeye steak, sauteed caramelized onions, melted brie, horseradish A1 aioli. Served with fries & a pickle