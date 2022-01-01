Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve greek salad

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes,
cucumbers, croutons, feta & shredded parmesan
cheese. With Chicken 10.99, With Shrimp 11.99
More about Two Cousins
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Greek Salad$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, croutons, ripe tomatoes, katamala olives, red onions, sliced cucumbers, sprinkled with feta cheese and shaved parmesan cheese with a side of greek dressing.
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Omelettes

Egg Sandwiches

Lasagna

Tiramisu

Garden Salad

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston