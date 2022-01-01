Greek salad in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve greek salad
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes,
cucumbers, croutons, feta & shredded parmesan
cheese. With Chicken 10.99, With Shrimp 11.99
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Grilled Greek Salad
|$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, croutons, ripe tomatoes, katamala olives, red onions, sliced cucumbers, sprinkled with feta cheese and shaved parmesan cheese with a side of greek dressing.