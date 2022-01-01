Salmon in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve salmon
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$12.50
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, dill & 2 over medium eggs, sprinkled with dill. Served on rosemary olive oil toast with a side of lemon.
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Mustard and Panko Crusted Salmon
|$25.00
Avocado cream, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, seasonal vegetable
More about American Bar and Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$22.00
ARUGULA, TOMATO, ONION, GOAT CHEESE CRUMBLES
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$21.99
Grilled salmon fillet served with a honey garlic sauce, jasmine rice and a vegetable du jour.
More about Loxley's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Smoked Salmon BLT
|$16.00
Thick-cut bacon with Lettuce, tomato on
sourdough with garlic aioli.
Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets (2)
|Pan Seared Outlaw Salmon
|$26.00
Sauteed salmon, sweet potato mash, vegetable of day, maple bacon glaze
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Parmesean Crusted Salmon
|$22.00
Salmon topped with a golden bubbly Greek parmesan sauce served over rice pilaf and choice of one side.