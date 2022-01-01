Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve salmon

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast$12.50
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, dill & 2 over medium eggs, sprinkled with dill. Served on rosemary olive oil toast with a side of lemon.
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mustard and Panko Crusted Salmon$25.00
Avocado cream, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, seasonal vegetable
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$22.00
ARUGULA, TOMATO, ONION, GOAT CHEESE CRUMBLES
More about American Bar and Grill
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$21.99
Grilled salmon fillet served with a honey garlic sauce, jasmine rice and a vegetable du jour.
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon BLT$16.00
Thick-cut bacon with Lettuce, tomato on
sourdough with garlic aioli.
Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets (2)
Pan Seared Outlaw Salmon$26.00
Sauteed salmon, sweet potato mash, vegetable of day, maple bacon glaze
More about Loxley's
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesean Crusted Salmon$22.00
Salmon topped with a golden bubbly Greek parmesan sauce served over rice pilaf and choice of one side.
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon topped mango sauce$17.99
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Cannolis

Pizza Burgers

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Wedge Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Calamari

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston