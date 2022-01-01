Chicken wraps in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons in a flour tortilla
Coach's Pub & Grill
6201 Bishop Rd, Lansing
|Cherry Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese and lettuce. Try it Cajun style or with crispy chicken.
*picture shown with crispy chicken
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken seasoned with our Cajun blend, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese and lettuce.
*pictured with crispy chicken