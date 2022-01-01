Chicken wraps in Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons in a flour tortilla
More about Arts Pub
Item pic

 

Coach's Pub & Grill

6201 Bishop Rd, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cherry Chicken Wrap$13.99
Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese and lettuce. Try it Cajun style or with crispy chicken.
*picture shown with crispy chicken
Cajun Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken seasoned with our Cajun blend, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese and lettuce.
*pictured with crispy chicken
More about Coach's Pub & Grill

